Eagles Offer Free Weddings at Home Stadium

Jeffrey Lurie has already donated $2 million to help fight COVID-19.

The Eagles owner has been joined by a number of the team’s players in the battle against the pandemic, including most recently quarterback Carson Wentz, whose AO1 Foundation raised $137,534 for coronavirus relief in the Philadelphia area last Friday.

Now, the Eagles are going even a step further, making Lincoln Financial Field available for free weddings for frontline workers.

The team’s home stadium would normally cost $30,000 for an event such as a wedding service.

“Anybody can go to a different venue not everybody gets married at the Linc,” groom-to-be Kenny Hagmann told Lauren Dugan of FOX29 News. “We can see the stadium from here.”

The wedding ceremony itself is free, but couples still must pay for the reception package, which starts at a minimum of $50 per person.

Availability is limited as one can imagine since the Eagles have eight home games scheduled for the Linc, beginning on Sept. 20 when the Los Angeles Rams visit.

There are three straight Sundays where the team is home, from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1.

The deal is only for couples planning to get married prior to March 31, 2021. It all depends, too, on when Philadelphia opens for business again and makes it acceptable for large crowds to gather again.

There could be other variables in play as well, forcing some couples to perhaps be flexible since there is a chance the Eagles could have a playoff game or two at home in January.

The playoff schedule probably wouldn’t be known until late December at the earliest.

Of course, the Eagles could get off to a bad start and not recover and it may be known before Thanksgiving if they don’t have a chance to make the postseason.

Per FOX29, celebrations can take place in the following areas:

The Touchdown Club: 125-150 guests for $70 per person. Anything above 150 and up to 299 people is $50 per head.

Tork Club: 200 to 299 guests for $70 per person. Anything above 300 is $50 per person.