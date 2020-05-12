EagleMaven
Eagles Offer Weddings at Home Stadium

Ed Kracz

Jeffrey Lurie has already donated $2 million to help fight COVID-19.

The Eagles owner has been joined by a number of the team’s players in the battle against the pandemic, including most recently quarterback Carson Wentz, whose AO1 Foundation raised $137,534 for coronavirus relief in the Philadelphia area last Friday.

Now, the Eagles, through their special events department, are going even a step further, making Lincoln Financial Field available for free weddings for frontline workers.

There are a few stipulations.

First, a couple planning on getting married must have already had their ceremony canceled due to the pandemic. The deal is only for couples planning to get married prior to March 31, 2021.

That all depends, too, on when Philadelphia opens for business again and makes it acceptable for large crowds to gather.

Second, a wedding package must be purchased in order to have the on-field ceremony charge of $30,000 waived. A reception package begins at a minimum of $50 per person.

Third, dates are extremely limited as one might expect since there are eight dates set aside for Eagles home games plus any unknown home playoff games that could arise. There is also the possibility of concerts that could be held, though everything is on hold right now due to the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus.

The Eagles' home schedule is slated to start on Sept. 20 when the Los Angeles Rams visit.

There are three straight Sundays where the team is home, from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1.

There could be other variables in play as well, forcing some couples to perhaps be flexible since there is a chance the Eagles could have a playoff game or two at home in January.

The playoff schedule probably wouldn’t be known until late December at the earliest.

Of course, the Eagles could get off to a bad start and not recover and it may be known before Thanksgiving if they don’t have a chance to make the postseason.

“Anybody can go to a different venue not everybody gets married at the Linc,” groom-to-be Kenny Hagmann told Lauren Dugan of FOX29 News. “We can see the stadium from here.”

Per FOX29, celebrations can take place in the following areas:

The Touchdown Club: 125-150 guests for $70 per person. Anything above 150 and up to 299 people is $50 per head.

Tork Club: 200 to 299 guests for $70 per person. Anything above 300 is $50 per person.

