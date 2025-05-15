Eagles Official Schedule: 3 Most-Anticipated 2025 Matchups
There have been rumors and leaks all throughout the week but the Philadelphia Eagles' official 2025 schedule has been released.
Philadelphia announced the news on Wednesday night with a video involving the Lombardi Trophy.
Here is the official schedule provided by the team:
Here are the three most-anticipated matchups to watch out for:
Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia will kick off the 2025 NFL season at home on Thursday, Sept. 4th and will hang its second Super Bowl banner in team history. The Eagles and Cowboys are rivals already and adding the Super Bowl banner to the mix will just take the matchup to another level.
Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
This one is pretty obvious. The Eagles and Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LIX against one another for the second time in three years. Philadelphia came out on top in convincing fashion. This will be a rematch of February's big game and very well could be a preview for another one to come.
Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles and Lions were the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs in 2024. Both have the talent to have big years once again in 2025. This is the only time these two will face off in 2025, barring a playoff matchup later in the year.
