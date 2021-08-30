Eagles OL Depth Has Howie Roseman Looking for Trade Partner

There are 15 offensive linemen on the roster, each of whom can play in the NFL, but the roster has to be trimmed to 53 and the general manager can't keep them all

Surely Howie Roseman is on the unlimited minutes plan with his cell phone, and it comes in handy for nights like this, when the Eagles’ GM is trying to whittle the team’s roster down to 53 players.

He has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to do it, and that’s going to mean some tough decisions.

Perhaps none more difficult than the offensive line. Every one of the 15 can play in the NFL and they have proven it, too.

It was reported by SI’s Albert Breer that Roseman is trying to find some trade partners for those that won’t make the team. That means a busy Monday night lies ahead, a night that will extend into the next day.

“We’re really deep here,” said center Jason Kelce. “It’s going to be interesting once these final cuts are made because there’s a lot of these guys who are good players and you can’t keep everybody, unfortunately.”

The offensive line was an injury waiting to happen last year, and they usually happened.

The attrition on the line led to several younger players getting plenty of experience, such as Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Matt Pryor, and Nate Herbig.

Then there's Andre Dillard, Le'Raven Clark, Brett Toth, Ross Pierschbacher, and UDFA Kayode Awusika, who has had a nice camp and looks like an NFL lineman.

And the return of rookie second-round pick Landon Dickerson from the NFI list on Monday made an already deep line even deeper.

MORE: Liftoff for Landon Dickerson Has Arrived - Sports Illustrated

Herbig had been the backup center to Kelce, but with Dickerson back, and saying he spent time on Monday snapping the ball, Herbig can move back to being a reserve guard.

Unless Roseman finds a taker for him.

The GM will certainly try to move at least one of his depth pieces, especially in a league where O-line depth is lacking.

“There is a lot of talent in our offensive line room right now,” said Kelce. “It’s going to be unfortunate to see who’s no longer with us after these final cuts are made. That’s a better problem to have than trying to figure out who they’re going to keep out of a lack of abundance. We have a lot of talent in the room, for sure.

“There are guys waiting in the wings now to get their opportunity and chomping at the bit. We’re in a good spot in the offensive line room right now, I think.”

That depth could come in handy with the Eagles' aging line.

“I know it’s definitely better than last year, so we got our guys in here starting, and the depth is really solid all the way through,” said Lane Johnson on Monday, “so it’s been impressive watching these guys come in OTAs and progressing.”

Johnson, 31, also mentioned that the ankle that cut short his 2020 season still swells, though said he is managing it and able to “get good work in.”

Still, it could be a concern.

MORE: "Professional" Zach Ertz still Present - Sports Illustrated

Right guard Brandon Brooks, who turned 32 on Aug. 19, has had three surgeries in the last three years, two for Achilles’ ruptures and one on his shoulder.

Jason Kelce has started 105 straight games, but he turns 34 in November.

If they stay healthy, though, well, Miles Sanders for one is pumped.

“Man, my confidence is through the roof with this offensive line,” said the running back on Monday. “I ain’t going to lie. I ain’t going to sugarcoat it. I think we can do a lot of special things with the O-line, and they know that. Everybody else in this building knows that. We’re going to go as they go.”

The starting five are set, but it’s what backs up Kelce, Brooks, Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, and Jordan Mailata that will have Roseman up late.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.