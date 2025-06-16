Eagles On ‘Shortlist’ For 4-Time All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles have enough room for another move.
Over the course of the offseason so far, one guy who has been brought up for the Eagles consistently is four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons. He specifically said earlier in the offseason that he was interested in joining the Eagles and reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler addressed Simmons’ free agency and shared the Eagles are on a “shortlist” for the star safety while appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic with John Kincade and Andrew Salciunas.
"Simmons is interesting, because I think coming out of Atlanta, I do think he's looking for that big scheme," Fowler said. "That's why the Eagles are on the shortlist there. It's Philadelphia, it's Carolina—has interest in Simmons. Ejiro Evero came from the Vic Fangio school. So that's where I think you should look for Simmons."
It's not hard to see why the Eagles make sense for Simmons. The Eagles traded away a talented safety this offseason in CJ Gardner-Johnson and could use a boost to replace him unless they think second-round pick Andrew Mukuba is going to immediately step into the vacant role fully.
Simmons spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 62 total tackles while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 59.5 percent completion percentage. That actually was his best mark since 2021 with the Denver Broncos.
Will the Eagles actually make a move or will all of the noise lead to nothing?