Eagles On Wrong Side Of History After Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles now know their entire schedule for the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The reigning Super Bowl champs certainly didn’t get a cakewalk of a schedule. Philadelphia will open its season at home against the Dallas Cowboys and will follow it up with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road and the Los Angeles Rams at home to kick off the season. That's a juggernaut of a first three weeks and that's not even all.
The schedule is tough in more ways than one. Obviously, the Eagles are going to play some tough teams after finishing in first place in the NFC East and winning the Super Bowl. But, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr also shared that the Eagles actually are the first team Super Bowl champion to not play consecutive home games the following season.
"The Eagles are the first Super Bowl champion in NFL history to not play consecutive home games in the next season," Kerr said.
Now that's pretty unlucky. After doing as much winning as the team did in 2025, it's no surprising that the schedule isn't the easiest thing in the world. But, it has turned some heads already after the announcement on Wednesday night.
If the Eagles are going to repeat as champions, they are going to have to go through a gauntlet to get there. We have roughly four months to go until kick-off for Week 1. There's going to be a lot of buzz about the schedule. This is just the beginning.
