Eagles OTA2 Preview: What To Watch For
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ 2024 OTAs open to the media will conclude Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.
More so, with the news that the NFLPA is working toward eliminating spring work moving forward in favor of a longer ramp-up period for training camp in future years, this could be the last OTA ever for Philadelphia.
Springboarding off what we saw last week, here are the five areas that should be driving the narrative at practice:
Rodgers Redux? - Fourth-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was a pleasant surprise in last week’s OTA open to the media, showing little rust despite a 500-plus day layoff due to a gambling suspension. The former Indianapolis Colts fat-riser got first-team work on the outside and acquitted himself well.
Another opportunity could be in the works for Rodgers because veteran James Bradberry will be in Birmingham for a charity event. However, second-year players Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks may also be back in the mix after missing team drills in the open session last week. Rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell also stood put in his first public practice and it will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wants to start the clock on at least a few reps with the first team.
Revolving Receivers? - The first-team receivers in 11 personnel last week were A.J. Brown, Parris Campbell, and second-year hopeful Joseph Ngata, who was in for an absent DeVonta Smith. Obviously, If Smith, Brown, and Campbell are all in for Thursday the Eagles would go back to the default setting at WR.
After that Third-year pro Jacob Harris, a 6-foot-5 speedster, was the most impressive of the secondary receivers in the open session last week and deserves a longer look whether that means some first-team reps or a heavy workload with the second team. Rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson also showed some juice at 6-6 and 231 pounds.
It will also be interesting to see how the Eagles integrate another speedster in John Ross, the 2017 No. 9 overall pick attempting a comeback at 28 after sitting out the previous two seasons.
Nakobe Watch - Eagles third-year linebacker Nakobe Dean is getting close to returning from a Lisfranc injury that cut short his 2023 campaign. The guess here is that the Eagles will play it cautiously with the Georgia product until training camp.
If that’s the case, Devin White will continue to handle the Mike duties with Zack Baun trying to impress at Will. It will also be interesting to see when rookie fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr, gets some second-team work. Last week that went to the duo of Ben VanSumeren (MLB) and Oren Burks (Will).
TE3? - After last week’s practice Albert Okwuegbunam and Grant Calcaterra seem closer to fledgling first-year player E.J. Jenkins than projected veteran backup C.J. Uzomah, who missed the session.
The Eagles are obviously in good hands with starter Dallas Goedert and Uzomah, 31, projects as one of the better blocking TEs in the NFL if he’s still got gas left in the tank. Albert O. and/or Calcaterra are running out of time to turn potential into production.
Jenkins spent two weeks on the Eagles' practice squad last season and splashed at practice last week by hauling in a deep seam throw from Kenny Pickett.
Cooper-Centric - It’s no secret how much the Eagles like No. 40 overall pick Cooper DeJean and the fact he was already cross-training last week at slot cornerback and outside the numbers highlights not only the Eagles’ belief in the player but also the idea they want to find a way to get him on the field as quickly as possible.
An offseason OTA probably isn't the place to unveil the big nickel but expect that in training camp with DeJean as well. He also may start pushing Avonte Maddox for first-team slot reps if things continue to go well for the former Iowa star.
