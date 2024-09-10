Eagles 'Overshadowed' Starter Predicted To Sign With Chargers
The first week of the 2024 National Football League regular season officially is in the books.
It was an exciting week that began with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs earning a win followed by the Philadelphia Eagles earning a win of their own in a historic contest against the Green Bay Packers.
There was plenty of other interesting action across the rest of the league and now we are on to Week 2. With the second week of the season kicking off, Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of each team's biggest needs and ways to address them in free agency right now, after the season, and through the National Football League Draft.
The Los Angeles Chargers could use a boost on the defensive line, and because of this, Bleacher Report linked the team to Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency at the end of the season.
"2025 Free Agency: (defensive tackle) Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "There's no doubt that the Chargers will look to build their team from the inside out with the new management team in place. Harbaugh wants to win in the trenches, and that's going to take some reinforcements on both sides of the ball.
"Milton Williams has been overshadowed on a talented Philadelphia Eagles defensive line, but he's a good run defender who can play multiple alignments. That's the kind of skill set the Chargers will covet in free agency next offseason."
Williams is a starter for the Eagles and will be a free agent at the end of the year. He started Philadelphia's contest against the Packers and had one tackle.
