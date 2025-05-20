Eagles-Packers Set For Controversial Showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a day away from potentially getting an answer to one of the biggest questions of the offseason.
Will the “tush push” get banned? That’s the question on people’s minds right now with the league’s next meetings set to kick off Tuesday. The issue of the “tush push” was tabled. But, it will come to a vote on Wednesday after the Green Bay Packers submitted an updated request and proposal to get rid of the play as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Packers have submitted updated language for their Tush Push proposal, one that will be voted on at the league meeting on Wednesday," Rapoport said. "It takes the rule back to what it was until 2005."
If the play is going to be banned, it will take 24 votes from across the league. Clearly, the votes weren’t there earlier in the offseason at the owners meetings. Will the Eagles end up losing the play this week? We will find out on Wednesday, it seems.
It's been a long offseason so far and there has been significantly more chatter about a play that if successful, typically gets under five yards. It sounds like the showdown will come to a head on Wednesday and then the speculation and rumors likely will be able to come to an end. The Eagles found a way to perfect the play and it has led to passionate debates on both sides of the issue. Are there 24 teams willing to vote against it, though?