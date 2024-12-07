Eagles-Panthers Clash Now Has Insane $3.1 Million Wager Involved
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and at least one person is going to watch the game very closely.
Philadelphia enters the matchup with a 10-2 record while the Panthers sit at 3-9. The Eagles clearly are the better team, but the Panthers have been looking much better lately and even almost took down the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago and pushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime last week.
Someone has a lot of faith in the Eagles and even placed a $3.1 million wager on them to win the game on Sunday, according to ESPN's Doug Greenberg and David Purdum.
"A bettor in Kentucky is backing the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with a $3.1 million wager, one of the largest bets ever reported on an NFL regular-season game," Greenberg and Purdum said. "Circa Sports took the wager on the Eagles money line Thursday afternoon at -700 odds, which would net approximately $442,800.
"In response, the sportsbook moved its line on Philadelphia to -870 and lengthened Carolina to +650 as of Friday morning. Other sportsbooks have Philly as long as -675, with the Birds giving around 13 points to the Panthers on the spread marketwide."
The Eagles clearly are favored in the contest and should be able to come away with a win. They are the better team, but sometimes crazy things happen in the National Football League. The bettor in Kentucky surely will be tuning in on Sunday.
