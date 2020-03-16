Eagles Pass on Corey Clement Tender

Eagles fans and Corey Clement will always have Super Bowl LII.

From undrafted rookie to unlikely hero in the biggest game in franchise history, Clement, a South Jersey native, is likely going to be in another city at the start of the 2020 season.

Philadelphia did not offer a contract tender to Clement, who is coming off shoulder surgery in October, and the University of Wisconsin product will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

A big producer with the Badgers, Clement was disappointed after going undrafted in 2017 when a lack of straight-line speed caused concern for most personnel departments. The Eagles took a chance on Clement, partially on the recommendation of VP of security Dom DiSandro, who knew Clement from his days growing up in Glassboro, NJ.

Checking in with everyone who has crossed paths with prospective players is something general manger Howie Roseman and former vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, now the New York Jets' GM, dubbed the "cohabitation matrix" at the NovaCare Complex.

Everything worked out early as running backs coach Duce Staley told Clement to drop weight and work on his quickness in the offseason before camp and Clement made the team as a special-teams performer before working his way into a role on the offense, ultimately finding the end zone six times as a rookie.

Clement has a career-high three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) in a November rout of the Denver Broncos in 2017 but his biggest moment came in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII when he became just the fourth rookie in NFL history to record at least 100 receiving yards in the big game, including a 55-yard reception and a brilliant 22-yard touchdown catch during the 41-33 win over New England.

Last season Clement injured his shoulder on a kickoff return in Week 2 against Atlanta and tried to play through it before eventually being shut down and undergoing surgery. An NFL source told Si.com that Clement is expected to be ready for offseason work, however.

