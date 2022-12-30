Eagles Pass Rush on Brink of Setting NFL and Franchise Records

With 61 sacks, Haason Reddick believes this group could be better than the Reggie White-led 1989 bunch, and one more from Brandon Graham will give them an NFL record

PHILADELPHIA – The best defensive line in Eagles history is playing right before our very eyes.

It seems inconceivable that this year’s group of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave – the three Eagles in double figures in sacks - could unseat the trio of Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown, but the numbers say that they will.

Reddick says so, too.

“We’re on the cusp of having four guys in double digits and one away from tying, two away from breaking, the all-time sack record here, it’ll be great,” he said. “It’ll be history and it’ll be something they can never take away from us.”

In 1989, the Eagles had 62 sacks, the team record.

Simmons had 15.5, White had 11, and Brown had 10.5. The next highest sacker that season was Mike Pitts, who had seven. Sadly, only Simmons is still alive from that foursome.

This season, the Eagles have 61 with two games left, starting with the Saints on Sunday and the Giants the following weekend.

They have had at least six sacks in their last four games.

Reddick leads with 14 and is followed by Josh Sweat with 11 and Javon Hargrave with 10.

“As always records are meant to be broken, they’re just records at the time,” said DT Fletcher Cox, who has six sacks. “This group can accomplish that and break that record and it will be hard to get back up there. It’s hard to get that many sacks.

“We got a chance to get there, but we have to continue the task at hand and that’s focusing on getting the win this weekend.”

Brandon Graham needs one more sack to join his teammates in double figures and that would give the Eagles four with at least 10. That would be the first time that's happened in NFL history.

“Man, that would mean a lot because we’ll go down in history for that, but there’s no pressure,” said Graham. “I’m just out here having fun. I’m trying to enjoy today because, boy, next thing you know it’ll be season over.”

In 1989, 61 sacks were collected in 16 games, so the Eagles can do it in the same number of games should they get at least one on Sunday.

“To me, it means everything because of the work we put in and how well we work together,” said Josh Sweat. “It means a lot, but we want more. We’re trying to destroy it.”

The last team to record 60 sacks in a season was the 2013 Carolina Panthers with Greg Hardy having 15.5 and Charles Johnson getting 11.5.

The NFL record is 72 set by the Chicago Bears in 1984. They had three double-digit sackers: Richard Dents (17.5), Dan Hampton (11.5), and Steve McMichael (10).

“Sacks is one of those things where it’s a rare opportunity,” said Reddick. “You have to do a lot of things right. The feeling of being able to beat the man in front of you to get to the QB, there’s no feeling like it.

“People don’t understand. Rushing in the league is hard. Being an NFL pass rusher is hard, man. It’s just hard. The tackles are really good.”

It’s not just a D-line thing, either.

“It’s happening because everybody is doing their job,” said Cox. “DBs are doing a good job of covering. JG (defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon) is doing a good job putting us in those situations – rush, cover.

"They blanket the receivers and give us time to get there. It’s a compliment to both the players and the coaches.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.