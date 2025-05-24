Eagles, Patriots Among Teams Linked To Available Star
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make another move in free agency before the 2025 National Football League season comes around?
Maybe. There's at least been plenty of speculation about the possibility.
For example, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich floated the Eagles as a hypothetical landing spot for three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney along with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and the Detroit Lions.
"Many years back, the Eagles were interested in trading for Clowney amidst his contract dispute with the (Houston Texans)," Ulrich said. "That didn’t come together and the Eagles have had other cracks at Clowney in the free agent market since then. But the time could finally be right. The Eagles are light at edge rusher, both from a depth chart perspective and literally. Between Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Bryce Huff, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche — the projected rotation at this point — the biggest player is Huff at 255 pounds.
"Clowney is listed at 266 pounds and probably plays at a heavier weight. Not only would he add some muscle to Philadelphia’s edge room but he’d also be a proven commodity in a rotation that right now is filled with younger players the Eagles hope take a step forward or dart throws from free agency. If the Eagles are dissatisfied with how things look in training camp, it would make a ton of sense for them to reach out to Clowney."
Should the Eagles make a move?
