Eagles-Patriots Proposal Solves Lingering Question
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best overall roster in football.
While this is the case, there's always room for growth and the No. 3 receiver position has been a hot talking point over the last year. Philadelphia solved it in 2024 with Jahan Dotson. He didn't have a big year by any means, but he did enough for the Eagles' offense.
He's currently in line for a similar role in 2025, but could it make sense to bring another playmaker to town to see who could win a competition for the third spot? USA Today's Cory Woodroof made a list of 10 "realistic" trade proposal and one involved Philadelphia landing Kendrick Bourne from the New England Patriots.
"The Patriots have one of the most crowded receiver rooms in the NFL, and it feels there will be an odd man out with potential starters," Woodroof said. "Bourne still holds value as a veteran wideout who can help any quarterback, and New England might be curious to see what it could get in a future asset as opposed to cutting Bourne outright.
"The Eagles could give Bourne a clearer path to the field and quarterback Jalen Hurts an excellent depth option in the passing game. Adding Bourne could be a really savvy move to address receiver depth for Philadelphia. Possible Trade: A 2026 seventh-round pick to New England for Bourne,"
This is an idea that would work well for Philadelphia. Bourne is certainly talented and the price tag isn't high. This is the type of move that would be a fun to see for the Eagles.
