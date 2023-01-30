Eagles' Physicality Takes Out 49ers: The NFC Championship Game Edition

For the second time in six seasons the Eagles are back in the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick.

If you want to boil down the Eagles' second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons to two words, drop the name of the Eagles' edge rusher.

It was almost inconceivable that San Francisco made its run to the NFC Championship Game with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but when Reddick took aim at the flavor of the moth's elbow on the 49ers' sixth offensive play, the NFC Championship Game was essentially decided.

Originally ruled an incomplete pass that T.J. Edwards nearly intercepted, replays showed that Reddick actually jarred the football loose before Purdy's arm was moving forward with Linval Joseph gaining the clear recovery.

The turnover was the least of the Niners' problems, however. Purdy was rendered virtually inoperable by the hit and San Francisco was forced to move to 36-year-old fourth-string QB Josh Johnson, he of the 23 roster moves over the last 15 years.

It went about as well as expected in what turned into a 31-7 Philadelphia rout.

Purdy eventually returned when Johnson was ruled out with a concussion after a Ndamukong Suh hit by only attempted two inconsequential short passes before San Francisco finished its season in wilting fashion with telegraphed runs.

THE BULLS

QUICK STARTS - The Eagles went 14-3 in coin tosses during the regular season and consistently deferred in those 14 wins, which kept the offense watching at the beginning of the game. In their two playoff games, Philadelphia lost the toss to both teams and the opponent mind-numbingly deferred.

Both times the Eagles' offense went right down the field and set the tone. Philadelphia has outscored the Giants and 49ers 69-14 and scored that latter total of 14 points themselves during its two opening drives.

THE DOUBLE POSITIVE - Along with Reddick's game-changing play, the other double-positive that Nick Sirianni always emphasizes started with the Eagles up 14-7 and a 49ers unforced error when Josh Johnson dropped a solid shotgun snap and Reddick recovered it. Philadelphia quickly cashed in with a Boston Scott TD run and essentially sealed the game.

THE EAGLES' PHYSICALITY - The 49ers finished their season without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and Philadelphia knocked out both of their uninspiring options with good, clean hits.

KENNY GAINWELL - The second-year runner's sophomore campaign was a little disappointing but when the playoffs began, Gainwell showed up with his first career 100-yard game against the Giants (12 for 112) and again led the team in rushing against the 49ers with 14 carries for 48 yards while adding another 26 yards on two receptions. Gainwell has been especially effective on inside zones in short yardage.

THE BEARS

49ERS DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE - The only life San Francisco had came after a 23-yard Christian McCaffrey run with 8:29 left in the second quarter which deadlocked the game at 7-7. The Eagles quickly answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Miles Sanders 13-yard touchdown run. The Niners' No. 1 ranked defense helped it along with three different defensive penalties.

KYLE SHANAHAN and DEMECO RYANS - The highly-regarded coaching staff was trumpeted as better than the Eagles' staff in many circles but came up small in admittedly difficult circumstances. Shanahan took too long to get plays in and his QBs took three delay penalties, while the number of defensive penalties Ryans' unit took were unacceptable. Late in the game, All-Pro Trent Williams came unglued in what was just an embarrassing unraveling.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen