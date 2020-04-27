EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Pick Up Derek Barnett's 5th-Year Option

Ed Kracz

In what really should not be a big surprise, the Eagles have picked up the fifth-year option in the contract of former first-round pick Derek Barnett, a league source confirmed to SI.com.

The defensive end was taken 14 overall in 2017. Under the old collective bargaining agreement, first-round picks had a fifth-year team option put into their deals. Under the new CBA, that fifth-year option for first-round draft picks are guaranteed.

The fifth year in Barnett’s contract will pay him $10 million in 2020.

When healthy, Barnett has played well and never takes a play off, always hustling to the ball wherever it is on the field.

The problem has been health. He has yet to play all 16 regular-season games.

After playing 15 games a rookie, without any starts, Barnett suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on Injured Reserve after just six games.

Barnett had tried to play through the injury before being shut down.

Last season, Barnett played 14 games but frequently appeared on the team’s injury report throughout the season.

Still he had 6.5 sacks in 2019 and has 14 in his three years with the team.

The Eagles did not address the defensive position in the draft or free agency so this will be an important year for Barnett.

He and Brandon Graham are the only two edge players with any sort of experience. The third defensive end position is anybody’s guess, though former fourth-round pick Josh Sweat came on strong last year and is likely the favorite to earn that spot.

The Eagles did add free agent Javon Hargrave in free agency to play tackle and they are expected to have back healthy Malik Jackson.

The return of Jackson could mean some outside snaps for Jackson, though he isn’t totally in love with the idea.

Barnett will now only carry the burden of trying to stay healthy but he will be playing for a new contract in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Eagles WR Improvement Likely to Come from Within

How many of the four newcomers at the position will actually help right from the start? Here is a closer examination

John McMullen

by

dan-laj

Eagles Reload on O-Line with Auburn Bookends

Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho could have an immediate impact as backups as they begin development into potential starting jobs

John McMullen

Eagles Newfound Speed Should Prevent Offense from Stalling

The team drafted three pass catchers, traded for another, and all of them can fly, but will all be able to make the roster?

Ed Kracz

Eagles Quarterback Factory Adds Khalil Tate

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Arizona's signal-caller, becoming the fifth player at that position now on the roster

Ed Kracz

Eagles Supplement Draft Class with 12 UDFAs

Four of the players the team has reached agreement with had draftable grades - three on defense, and one on offense

John McMullen

Eagles Draft Motto Established in January

The short list asked three questions, and the team used them as their guiding philosophy throughout the 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

Eagles Search for Speed Included Linebackers

The Eagles did not limit themselves to burners only at the WR position, they got two LBs that can fly, too

John McMullen

Jalen Hurts Pick About Three I's

Innovation, Injury, and Insurance are reasons why the great college quarterback is in Philly

John McMullen

by

LA Eagles

Plenty to Like About Jalen Hurts the Player

In the light of day, it's easier to see why the Eagles drafted the quarterback from Oklahoma and here's more

Ed Kracz