Eagles Pickup Predicted To Be Philly’s Next Big Star
The Philadelphia Eagles’ front office knows what it’s doing and can find talent anywhere.
Philadelphia doesn’t seem to have missed in a while. There’s a level of recency bias at play there as the team just won the Super Bowl, but it’s hard to argue against Howie Roseman’s track record.
Last offseason was a defying moment. The biggest move was signing Saquon Barkley. He’s a star and already had a big name before coming to town. Signing Zack Baun was a different story, though.
Baun was a role player for the New Orleans Saints but the Eagles saw something in him and he was named to the first-team All-Pro in his first season in Philadelphia.
It’s not everyday you can strike gold like that. But, if the Eagles could do so again, who would it be from this free agent class? One National Football League executive predicted Josh Uche could be the guy, as shared by The Athletic's Mike Sando.
"Uche and Azeez Ojulari to their pass rush, Kenyon Green to their offensive line and A.J. Dillon to their offensive backfield," Sando said. "They struck gold last offseason when they signed Baun to a cheap one-year deal. Is one of these guys next?
"It could be Uche because he will be the replacement for Sweat," an exec said. "Those guys get $17-20 million even if they are just OK. For Uche, it’s all about fit. If they just let him rush the passer, that is what he does best."
He had some great moments with the New England Patriots — including 11.5 sacks in 2022 — but things didn’t work out with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s young and can help this defense out. Maybe at this point next year we’ll talk about him as the team’s next big star.
