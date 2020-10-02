Eagles Plan Unchanged at RB: It's Full Steam Ahead with Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - Being around the Eagles for just two seasons, Miles Sanders has already learned the difference between being injured and being hurt.

The Eagles’ running back has seen his share just from those around him going down with this various sprains, strains and tears. Sanders hasn’t been immune to the rash of injuries, hurting his knee late last season, struggling with a balky hamstring during training camp, and now, battling a glute injury this week leading up to Sunday night’s game at San Francisco.

“When you get into this league, it’s a long season so you have to take care of your body even if your body is feeling good,” said Sanders on Friday afternoon. “There’s a difference between being injured and being hurt. You do whatever you gotta do to make it to Sunday and give 110 percent. That’s how I look at it.”

Sanders said he will be 100 percent.

“I’m ready to go Sunday night, primetime, I’m excited,” he said. “We want to get a dub (win) this week, that’s all that matters. I feel good.”

The running-back-by-committee approach head coach Doug Pederson used in his first four seasons – and won a Super Bowl with in 2017 – is out the window, for now.

This is the Miles Sanders show.

“I think it's sustainable, but also we've got to be careful,” said Pederson. “I think it's a fine line between maybe pushing too much and not enough, and then making sure he stays healthy, he stays in the treatment room and doing the things which he does to get himself ready to play.

“We know he's a three-down back for us. We know that he's electric when he's got the ball in his hands. As coaches we obviously have to be smart and have a plan. If we use Boston (Scott) more or Corey (Clement) more, then we'll do that, too, and give Miles rest. But right now, all indications are he's good and feels good and ready to go.

Sanders has carried a heavy load in the early going. After missing the opener with his hamstring issue, he has played close to 80 percent of the snaps in each of the last two games.

The downside to that – other than risking injury on a team that collects injuries like no other - is there haven’t been many snaps to go around for Scott or Clement. And when those rare opportunities have presented themselves for either player, the production hasn’t quite been there.

“You have to remember, this is their job, and they know that,” said assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley about Scott and Clement. “So, keeping them sharp, keeping them focused on the details and the little things is their job and what they have to do, so when they do get an opportunity, they do get a chance to go in there and make a play, they have to.”

“While Miles is out there doing what he does and he comes off, no matter if he comes off for two or three plays in a row or no matter if he comes off for one, the guy that's going in the game has a job to do and that's his job.”

Staley also echoed what Pederson said about Sanders being able to carry most of the load at his position.

“I think that's sustainable,” said Staley. “There's a reason why he's 1. He has to go out there and we depend on him, he's our guy, he has to go out there and he has to play, and sometimes it's going to be like that.

“If you have a playmaker like Miles, you want him on the field all the time … Going out there playing 80, 90 percent of whatever, that's what we expect, and that's what I expect out of him also, and I believe he expects that.”

As long as Sanders can stay “just” hurt and not injured that expectation isn’t about to change.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.