Eagles' Plans for Inevitable Curveball

When searching for the meaning of life, Mike Tyson is probably not going to be the philosopher you look to. Few, however, have explained the twisting turns of existence better than the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” Tyson once ruminated in the lead-up to his fight with Evander Holyfield, the father of current Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield.

Tyson’s musing was a real-world application of an old Yiddish saying, loosely translated as “man plans and God laughs.”

Nothing is ever going to go to plan and most successful coaches in the NFL understand it’s how you handle the inevitable adversity that defines you as a professional and a person.

That’s why so many around the league talk about “the process” and they are not referring to a hijacked marketing scam from Sam Hinkie or even Joel Embiid. It’s a nod to the journey because if you only focus on results, ultimately you’re going to get eaten alive.

Plans don’t define teams, contingencies do, something best explained in Philadelphia by Super Bowl LII.

Instead of putting periods on the Eagles’ plans, it’s time to talk about those potential contingencies:

PLAN: Jalen Mills’ move to safety.

CURVEBALL - Let’s pretend the 5-foot-9 Avonte Maddox can’t handle a full-time workload outside the numbers and isn't the next Aaron Glenn. It’s pretty evident that Jim Schwartz doesn’t trust Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas has already been peddled around the league. In that kind of circumstance - especially if Will Parks proves to be a competent option on the back end - who's to say Mills isn’t back at CB playing opposite Darius Slay at some point?

PLAN: Jalen Hurts as the backup QB.

CURVEBALL -You don’t take someone No. 53 overall in the draft to be a third-string QB but Hurts’ ramp-up period to the NFL is obviously complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the virtual offseason. It’s unlikely he will have a firm grasp of a complicated offense so early but the expanded rosters under the new CBA, which increase the game-day haul from 46 to 48 for coaches, could help Philadelphia with Hurts. While one of those extra two players has to be an offensive lineman the other spot could have the Eagles dressing both Nate Sudfeld and Hurts. If 65 plays are needed Sudfeld would be the backup but Hurts would also still be available for a limited package of plays.

PLAN: The Eagles’ speed outside the numbers opens up the offense.

CURVEBALL - It’s not all that hard to imagine Philadelphia’s newly assembled track team having some issues with the injury history of DeSean Jackson and Marquise Goodwin, coupled with the developmental nature of the rookies, starting with first-round pick Jalen Reagor. In that instance, another season with a heavy reliance of 12 personnel and bigger roles than expected for both J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward would materialize.

PLAN: Malik Jackson earns his big-money deal by being a rotational piece inside and outside on the defensive line.

CURVEBALL - The 6-foot-5 Jackson looks like a defensive end so far too many assume that he could easily slip outside and give Schwartz some reps at that position. That would allow Jackson to be on the field with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave at times and give the Philadelphia a really talented top-five on the D-Line. The truth is Jackson is uncomfortable playing outside and doesn’t particularly like it, meaning 2019 fourth-round pick Shareef Miller or perhaps a Joe Ostman, Genard Avery, or rookie Casey Toohill might have to be counted on to generate some pass rush at some point.

PLAN: Andre Dillard is the starting left tackle.

CURVEBALL: The whispers concerning Dillard’s makeup and toughness manifest and the implosion is an ugly one putting Carson Wentz at risk. The Eagles might have some time to mull over bringing Jason Peters back because it’s evident the 38-year-old would like to stay in Philadelphia. If Peters is no longer an option at some point, rookie Prince Tega Wanogho or third-year project Jordan Mailata would have to get thrown into the deep end of the pool with Jeff Stoutland expected to play miracle worker.

The good news for the Eagles and every other NFL team is that you rarely get thrown curveball after curveball so all of these circumstances are unlikely to occur.

Something unforeseen is around the corner, though, and the 2020 Eagles will be defined by how they handle that adversity.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every day on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, Every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio, and every weekday on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen