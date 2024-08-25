Eagles Playmaker In Danger Of Being Traded Before Season Kicks Off
There could be some changes coming to the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in the near future.
There have been roster battles going on throughout camp and now preseason action is behind us. The Eagles will now have to decide who will actually make the roster and who will be leaving. The Eagles will end up cutting plenty of players and could move some players through trades, as well.
One player who was listed on the trade block is tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, according to NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"(Washington Commanders) TE Cole Turner, Eagles TE Albert Okwuegbunam, (and) (Atlanta Falcons) TE John FitzPatrick," Ulrich said. "Turner and FitzPatrick are adjusting to new schemes for coaches who didn’t sign off on drafting them. Turner is more of a receiving threat, while FitzPatrick is a blocking specialist. Okwuegbunam is talented but hasn’t put it together yet and it doesn’t seem like it will be in Philadelphia."
Okwuegbunam is someone Eagles fans have been excited about and have hoped that he would take the next step to be a backup behind Dallas Goedert. He is just 26 years old and is massive. He was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2023 season and was signed to a new deal ahead of the 2024 campaign.
He has been fighting for a spot on the roster and may have not done enough to actually lock one down. Keep a close eye on him over the next two weeks.
More NFL: Eagles All-Pro In Danger Of Leaving With Cardinals Called 'Obvious' Option