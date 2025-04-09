Eagles Potential Replacement Shared By NFL Expert
Recently, much has been made about the Philadelphia Eagles' tight end position.
Philadelphia obviously has Dallas Goedert currently as the team's go-to tight end but that could change. He has been in trade rumors recently and things have started to slightly heat up as the upcoming National Football League Draft has approached.
The Eagles currently don't have a clear-cut, No. 1 replacement option on the roster if they were to trade Goedert, but could that change in the draft? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Wednesday morning talking about the "most polarizing players" in the upcoming draft. One that was discussed was tight end Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon.
When talking about him, Fowler said the Eagles could be a "potential sweet spot" for him if they move on from Goedert.
"The third-best tight end prospect out of the Big Ten is Ferguson, a productive pass catcher with adequate speed and the ability to stretch the field," Fowler said. "The question with Ferguson is physicality. 'Good athlete, probably not as physical as you'd like,' an AFC executive said. 'Not quite as finesse as (Mike) Gesicki but not as physical as you'd hope. Though I think he has worked to answer that in the pre-draft process and the Senior Bowl.'
"If the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert, tight end could make sense for them on Day 2, a potential sweet spot for Ferguson."
There are a lot of "ifs" around the Eagles star right now. It would be nice to keep him for one more year, but it does seem like the signs are pointing elsewhere.