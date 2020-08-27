SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Practice after Doug Pederson Holds Team Meeting

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – As many as six NFL teams called off their training camp practice on Thursday in the wake of a Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back last weekend in Kenosha, Wisc. after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance allegedly involving Blake.

The Phillies chose not to play their game against the Washington National on Thursday night while the NBA took a real hard stand when it canceled some of its playoff games on Wednesday night.

The Eagles practiced on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean they are insensitive to yet another incident of social injustice and systemic racism.

“Just canceling practice and telling everyone to go home isn’t the message that we want to send because what are we going to do with that time?” said Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. “How are we going to fill that time with something impactful and make a difference?

“We have an action plan that we will put in place moving forward. I’m excited about that.”

McLeod did not want to get into specifics, but the Eagles had a team meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the current events, with topics ranging from police brutality to educational reform to systemic racism.

The team’s social injustice committee, which has several players and is led by McLeod, is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss what can be done going forward to facilitate what change, if any, can be implemented going forward.

“It’s hard to put your finger on, ‘OK, this is how you create change,’" said quarterback Carson Wentz, "but I do know, we can’t solve all the problems but where can we focus our efforts? Is it physically getting out into the community? Is it financially supporting an area? Is bringing light to a certain topic, a certain issue that needs to have a voice so to speak?

“I can’t really put my finger on one thing right now. We have committee meeting coming up here and we’re going to talk through a lot of those things.

“We want to see real change. I know the NBA, everyone’s using their platform to create that change, and some fans may not like but at the end of the day, there’s a hurting community and we want to reach out and respond to that hurt.”

Wednesday’s meeting was called by head coach Doug Pederson, who continues to show leadership among his players by being sensitive to the plight of the African American community.

“Coach had the courage to stand up and address it, kind of have an open floor microphone and let people explain and express their feelings,” said Wentz. “I think guys felt that was, I don’t want to say good enough, but that was definitely something that needed to happen so we could come out (Thursday and practice).

“I had a heavy heart coming in this morning after a lot of conversation (Wednesday) night. I think a lot of guys had a lot on their hearts. But we’re able to go kind of escape, practice, and go for two hours then come back in and here we are having conversations and it’s great and it’s healthy.

“I don’t think anyone questioned coach’s ability to keep having practice, but the way he’s orchestrated meetings and given us extra time to talk about these things and giving us the platform to share, I think has been huge and I think we’re all in support of that.”

It was the same kind of take-charge demeanor Pederson showed in the spring after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

“I commend Doug for that, him being the leader of our team and opening up the floor, letting guys talk and express themselves,” said safety Jalen Mills about Wednesday’s meeting. “You have times where you may have younger guys coming into the league, and they don’t want to speak out like that because they’re scared if they speak out, they may get in trouble or get cut.

“For Doug to open up the floor and say anybody can express themselves, that let guys get a little more comfortable. We had a couple of guys talk.”

Mills said Pederson talked about growing up in the state of Washington and not having African American friends until he went to college in Louisiana.

Mills also talked, telling of his life growing up in Dallas, Texas.

“I’ve seen growing up, 8th grade, 9th-grade year, friends hanging out at the movies, and just because it was a group of African-Americans teenagers hanging out, the police came over and they messed with us,” said Mills. “They pull out their tasers and tell everyone, ‘Hands up. Don’t move.’”

Mills said one of his friends moved his head quickly to look at another friend and was immediately tased.

“He had to wear a patch on his face for about a month and a half … because the taser had burnt the kid on his face,” said Mills. “I have so many more experiences, but that was kind of the things that I experienced in my life.”

Wentz has been very candid about growing up in North Dakota with very few African Americans in his community, both in the spring and again on Thursday. The quarterback said he has done “a lot of learning.”

"I’m no longer just a kid from North Dakota that can just kind of use that (ignorance) card,” said Wentz. “There’s hurting in this world. … how can I be a helping hand? I don’t have to fix it, I don’t have to have all the answers, but how can I show empathy, how can I reach out to those that are oppressed and hurt?”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Fans at the Linc For Now

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed Thursday that fans will not be permitted at Lincoln Financial Field until further notice

John McMullen

Andre Dillard Likely out for Season, What's Next?

The Eagles were counting on last year's No. 1 draft pick to take over at left tackle, but a biceps injury that requires surgery ended those plans, so maybe Jason Peters moves back, or is there somebody else the team may have in mind?

Ed Kracz

Harold Carmichael Doesn't Have to Wait for This Honor

Harold Carmichael had to wait almost 30 years to get elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

John McMullen

CAMP NOTEBOOK: Intensity Picking Up as Season Gets Closer

Without preseason games, the Eagles seem to be getting testy, and that may anifest itself in Thursday's planned scrimmage

Ed Kracz

'Small and Special' Adrian Killins Taps Into Darren Sproles

The Eagles are trying to tap into something with Adrian Killins

John McMullen

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Steals Rookies' Show

The second-year WR caught three touchdowns during red-zone work at practice, putting talk of the stellar play of three drafted rookie pass-catchers on the backburner for a day

Ed Kracz

Eagles' Rookie Linebackers Enduring NFL Education

Davion Taylor goes to bed hoping to dream about his late-night film study while Shaun Bradley keeps his head in the playbook

Ed Kracz

Two WRs, with Ben Hawkins on Top, Lead the Way at No. 18

Jeremy Maclin was second in our jersey countdown to kickoff, with quarterback Roman Gabriel checking in at No. 3

Ed Kracz

by

Sonny92544

Training Camp Thoughts Day 9: The Cart Arrives

Genard Avery suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice and was unable to leave the field without assistance from the cart

John McMullen

Hassan Ridgeway Playing in a Joe Blanton Kind of Shadow

The Eagles DT could easily get overlooked playing on a line with Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, and Javon Hargrave, the way Blanton did when he pitched with the Phillies' four aces

Ed Kracz