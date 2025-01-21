Eagles Predicted To Add 10.5 Sack EDGE To Replace Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles will need to add some more pieces to the defense this offseason.
Philadelphia clearly has the best defense in football right now, but Brandon Graham likely is retiring at the end of the season and the team has some key players heading to free agency. One guy who will be a free agent is Josh Sweat after tallying eight sacks this season.
The Eagles likely will need to add a pass rusher and Newsweek's Gavino Borquez predicted that Philadelphia will respond by selecting Ole Miss star Princely Umanmielen with the No. 31 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Princely Umanmielen | EDGE | Ole Miss," Borquez said. "The Eagles could snag the successor to Lane Johnson, but with Brandon Graham retiring and Josh Sweat set to hit the free agency market, they stick to the game plan that has made them great by adding another pass rusher. Umanmielan has elite burst and bend, making it difficult for tackles to block him."
Umanmielen appeared in 12 games with Ole Miss in 2024 and registered 10.5 sacks, 14 total tackles for loss, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one forced fumble, 37 total tackles.
The Eagles certainly could use a big pickup this upcoming offseason and drafting a game-breaker like Umanmielen could be just the type of move to help with question marks on the edge. The Eagles shouldn't be focused on this now and instead should have their eyes on the Washington Commanders and the NFC Championship Game, though.
