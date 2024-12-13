Eagles Predicted To Add 5-TD, 6'5 Tight End As Dallas Goedert Heir
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the better tight ends in football.
Philadelphia has been fortunate to have Dallas Goedert on the roster since 2018. He initially was paired with Zach Ertz but eventually took over the role from him. With all of the injuries Goedert has dealt with, it could make sense to employ a similar strategy after the season.
Goedert is signed for the 2025 season -- although there is an out in the deal. It makes sense to bring him back but also bring in another pass-catcher to take over the role after him. Because of this, FOX Sports' Rob Rang predicted the Eagles will select LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the upcoming draft.
"When healthy, Dallas Goedert has proven himself to be a quality starting tight end in the NFL," Rang said. "However, he’s missed at least one game each season since entering the league in 2018 and turns 30 in January. I expect Taylor to rise throughout the draft process. He’s agile and a natural pass-catcher with impressive NFL bloodlines. His father (Jason Taylor) and uncle (Zach Thomas) were both legends on the field in Miami and are now each in the Hall of Fame."
If the Eagles want to add a tight end in the draft, there aren't many options better than Taylor. So far this season, he has 546 yards and five touchdowns for LSU. He's got good size and is 6'5 and 255 pounds. He would be a good heir to Goedert.
