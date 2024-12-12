Eagles Predicted To Add 6'5, 283-LB Breakout Star In NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball but this upcoming offseason will be another opportunity to add, as is the case every year.
Hopefully, the Eagles will have another Super Bowl trophy to add to the shelf by the time the offseason gets here. But, no matter what, there will be opportunities to improve. The 2025 National Football League Draft certainly will be a way to do so.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso put together a mock draft and had the Eagles selecting at No. 30 on his list and selecting Alabama breakout star defensive lineman LT Overton.
"When in doubt, Howie Roseman drafts defensive linemen," Trapasso said. "And Overton was a breakout star on Alabama's defense this season with a unique, oversized body type."
Overton has good size and Trapasso listed him at 6'5 and 283 pounds. Adding him to the defensive line would be very interesting. After playing in a professional environment like Alabama, the transition to the National Football League likely won't be as tough as it would maybe be for some other players.
He has appeared in 12 games for Alabama this season and has 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. There still are four weeks left in the regular season so things certainly could change with draft positioning, but this is a great hypothetical fit from Trapasso.
