Eagles Predicted To Add 6.5-Sack, 6’7 Game-Breaker To Bolster Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great spot and should be focusing on the final four games of the regular season as well as the playoffs.
As someone who does not play for the Eagles, it's easier to take a look ahead. There isn't too much time left in the regular season and soon enough the offseason will be here. It would be nice if the Eagles were to have another Vince Lombardi Trophy under their belt.
But, with the season winding down and college football also nearing its end for the season, it's easy to start to think about the upcoming National Football League Draft.
The Score's Andrew Dixon made a mock draft for the first round of the 2025 draft and had the Eagles selecting Arkansas edge Landon Jackson with the No. 30 pick.
"Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas," Dixon said. "Jackson brings active hands and elite length with his 6-foot-7, 282-pound frame. He's tallied a combined 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over the last two seasons."
This is a fun pick. Jackson is huge at 6'7 and has 16 sacks over the last three seasons with Arkansas in 37 games. Jackson has 6.5 sacks this season in 12 games to go along with 49 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
If the Eagles want to add more help to the defense this upcoming offseason, this is a great idea.
