Eagles Predicted To Add 'Deebo Samuel-Like' WR With Star Potential
The Philadelphia Eagles already have two of the top receivers in football.
Philadelphia is fortunate to have both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster right now. Both are great players and are huge reasons why the Eagles currently are in the position that they are in. There have been some rumblings about the Eagles' No. 3 receiver spot, though.
All season there was speculation about who the team could add. Philadelphia opted against making a splashing move after bringing Jahan Dotson into the mix. Now that there is just one game left in the 2024 season, mock drafts have started popping up left and right and the NFL Draft could be a good overall way for the Eagles to add another pass-catcher.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm predicted that the Eagles will do just that by selecting Missouri receiver Luther Burden III in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I suspect Burden won't go as high as some believe he will, but his Deebo Samuel-like skill set would work for the Eagles in between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith," Edholm said.
Burden logged 676 receiving yards off 61 catches this season with Missouri to go along with six touchdowns. He also had 112 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Last year, he broke onto the scene. He had 86 catches, 1,212 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. He would be a phenomenal pick up if he falls to late in the first round.
