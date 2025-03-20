Eagles Predicted To Address Major Need In Expert's New NFL Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles need more pass-rushing help. Could they use the 2025 NFL Draft to fill the void.
With Brandon Graham (retired), Josh Sweat (signed with Arizona Cardinals) and Milton Williams (signed with New England Patriots), now out of the picture, the Eagles must replenish their front seven. And, in a mock draft published Tuesday, top draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has Philadelphia using the 32nd pick on Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
"Stewart has offered more disruption than production to this point in his career, but the Eagles made a similar move with Nolan Smith a couple years ago and it has paid off in a big way," wrote Jeremiah, who's a former NFL scout.
As Jeremiah noted, Stewart didn't fill up the stat sheet during his career at Texas A&M. He posted 1.5 sacks in each of his three campaigns and finished his career with just 65 tackles and one forced fumble.
Nevertheless, he has the size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) to be a disruptive force at defensive end if he takes to NFL coaching.
With all that said, the Eagles go in many different directions with their first-round pick. They even could draft a receiver if they wind up trading A.J. Brown.
More NFL: A.J. Brown Linked To Ascending AFC Team In Yet Another Trade Rumor