Eagles Predicted To Be Top Option For Former $70 Million Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some cap space and the safety position has been one that could use a boost.
People have been talking about the Eagles' need for more depth in the safety room since before the 2024 National Football League regular season kicked off. Now, we are in Week 7 of the season and the Eagles still need a boost.
The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and there could be some intriguing players available if the Eagles want to trade. There also are some options in free agency, including newly-released three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams.
There was a time when Adams was among the top safeties in football. He earned three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2018 through 2020, and it culminated in a massive $70 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Things haven't gone his way since, though, due to injuries.
He now is healthy, though, and recently was released by the Tennessee Titans. Adams likely will latch on with a contender at some point, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Eagles the top landing spot for him.
"That said, the 2017 No. 6 pick has a history of defensive versatility and a proven track record of rushing the quarterback," Knox said. "He earned his last Pro Bowl nod in 2020, largely because he racked up 9.5 sacks as a blitzer.
"Both of these traits would make him a strong fit for the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has used disguised coverage schemes heavily in the past, and Adams could boost the pass rush by blitzing or by simulating pressure and dropping into coverage."
Knox certainly is right. Adams is the best safety available on the open market and Philadelphia should give him a call as a fast as possible.
