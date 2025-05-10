Eagles Predicted To Cut $51.1 Million Free Agent Splash
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to be really good once again in 2025, but will one of their free agent splashes from last year still be with the team?
The Eagles wanted to bolster the edge last year and did so by signing Bryce Huff after a breakout year with the New York Jets. The Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets and signed Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal. At the time, it seemed almost like a bargain.
Huff was coming off a season in which he had 10 sacks. He’s just 27 years old now even after playing a year in Philadelphia. Things didn’t go as planned with him in 2024, though. His role fluctuated with the team and there’s been some trade rumors involving him this offseason. With that contract, though, a trade does seem unlikely unless he can rebuild his value.
But, will he stick around long enough for that to happen? PennLive.com's Cayden Steele predicted that won’t be the case and he’ll get cut this offseason.
"Edge rushers (5)," Steele said. "Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Bryce Huff comes back and thrives in his second season with the Eagles. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could trade Huff after June 1 to split Huff’s dead money between 2025 and 2026. Cut: Bryce Huff, KJ Henry, Patrick Johnson, Ochaun Mathis."
The Eagles' front office has had very few misses in recent memory. Huff has a chance to fall into that category but he is just 27 years old. He’s young and if the Eagles don’t move on from him, maybe he could bounce back in 2025. He has plenty of talent and was learning a new system last year. There’s reasons to believe 2025 can be different.
