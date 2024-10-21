Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Seven-Year Veteran After Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football.
There has been a lot of negative chatter this season, but the Eagles are 4-2 and have a very solid chance of contending this season. Philadelphia has talent everywhere on the roster and is trending in the right direction.
Even the Eagles could use a boost, though, and it will be interesting to watch Philadelphia over the next few weeks with the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 5.
It's an interesting time in the National Football League, and there surely will be plenty of moves made over the next few weeks. Each week, Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest weaknesses with solutions to them right now, next offseason in free agency, and also next offseason in the draft.
In many cases, this is a way to see who a team could add. The list also suggests possible subtractions from a franchise. In this week's iteration of the list, Bleacher Report predicted that the Eagles will cut ties with veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox next offseason and he will land with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
"With Mike Hughes and Dee Alford potentially hitting the open market this offseason, Atlanta could be looking for an immediate starter at cornerback," Bleacher Report said. "Also, the team is in a Super Bowl window where adding proven veterans via free agency would be a smart plan of attack for Terry Fontenot.
"However, Fontenot is currently projected to have just $11.6 million of cap space available, per Over The Cap. So, he'll need to find cost-effective solutions to fill holes on the roster. Maddox won't be a high-priced free agent at 29 years old and has been having a solid season so far with an 88.7 passer rating when targeted through Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus."
Maddox has spent his entire seven-year National Football League career with the Eagles. There has been plenty of chatter about him possibly leaving, and he will be a free agent next offseason. Could a deal end up happening with the Falcons? It's too early to predict, but Bleacher Report's reasoning certainly is sound.
