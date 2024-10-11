Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Vet After Seven-Year Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles' roster certainly won't look exactly the same by the end of the season.
Philadelphia already has made a flurry of moves, and there certainly will be more on the way. The Eagles very well could look to add on the trade market over the next few weeks. The deadline will pass on Nov. 5. Philadelphia has the means and cap space to get a deal done and certainly should look to add.
The Eagles also could subtract from the roster. FanSided's Jake Beckman put together a list of five players who may not make it through the season and had seven-year veteran Avonte Maddox on his list.
"Avonte is another guy who has given the Eagles a whole lot," Beckman said. "You can see that when he is on the field, he puts 100% into every snap (aside from when he talked to Mike Evans about Fortnite). Sadly, that effort has come at a cost. He plays really physically, but his body hasn’t been able to hold up. In the past three years, he’s spent just about as much time being injured as he has been healthy. And now that he is healthy this year, he’s not playing great...
"There are enough teams out there that could use Avonte Maddox that trading him seems realistic this year. If he doesn’t get traded, he’s on a one-year contract, and he probably won’t get re-signed come next spring."
Maddox has been a great player for the Eagles, but it already has been reported that Cooper DeJean will be taking over the starting job. Could a move be on the way?
More NFL: Bills $120 Superstar Could Be Blockbuster Trade Fit For Eagles