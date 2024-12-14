Eagles Predicted To Dump $2 Million CB After 7-Year Stint In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary is in a significantly better place than it was in last year.
Philadelphia's defense struggled down the stretch in 2023 and that is a big reason why the Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the 2024 National Football League Draft. Both selections look like home runs right now, and the Eagles defense is firing on all cylinders.
It's a little too early to look ahead to free agency with four weeks of the regular season left and the playoffs, but because of the changes this year it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles end up letting some pieces go.
FanSided's Devon Platana made a list of three players who could be playing their "Final December" in Philadelphia and predicted that veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox won't be back in 2025.
"Avonte Maddox is currently in his seventh season with the Eagles," Platana said. "Although the former 2018 fourth-rounder has provided Philadelphia fans with some decent memories in past years, his 2024 performance has done anything but that and it's at the point where he's likely played himself out of the franchise's future...
"With Maddox set to hit free agency, there's a good chance that his Eagles tenure is ending soon. He's played just 62 defensive snaps since Week 5 (compared to 213 in his first four games), showing that Nick Sirianni's staff has already begun phasing him out, meaning Maddox will likely be on the outside looking in next year."
Maddox is making just $2 million in 2024 and has been with the team throughout his entire seven-year National Football League career so far. Will that continue into 2025?
