Eagles Predicted To Find Next Philly Star At No. 32
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in the league recently when it has come to the National Football League Draft.
Take a look at last year, for example. The Eagles didn't just take the top corner in the draft, but arguably the top two in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The also selected Jalyx Hunt, Will Shipley, Johnny Wilson, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. among others. It already looks like a solid draft class.
The Eagles have hit recently with first-rounders like Mitchell, Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith, Nolan Smith to just name a few over the last few years. So who will the team select this year? NFL.com's Gennaro Filice predicted the team will land Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Senior," Filice said. "Ezeiruaku fittingly comes off the board right after Mike Green, as the Boston College star fell a half-sack shy of his Marshall counterpart for last season's FBS crown in sacks, finishing with 16.5. He has an odd body type for an edge rusher: slightly undersized at 6-2 1/2 and 248 pounds, but with 34-inch vines for arms.
"Howie Roseman isn’t afraid to take a walk on the wild side, though. Remember when the Eagles selected Nolan Smith near the end of Round 1 two years ago despite concerns about his substandard dimensions? That move just paid serious dividends in Philadelphia’s second Lombardi Trophy run."
He was an All-American and had 16.5 sacks in 2024. If the Eagles somehow could get him, it wouldn't be a shock at all to see him being mentioned in the category of Philadelphia stars fairly quickly.
