Eagles Predicted To Keep Fan-Favorite Despite Rumors
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a team at the center of a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks.
The vast majority of the rumors have been centered around tight end Dallas Goedert but he currently is still a member of the franchise. The 2025 National Football League Draft has come and gone and the team didn't move him for draft picks. There's certainly a chance that a move could still happen, but he's still a member of the team and if they can afford him, there's no real big reason to cut ties with him just to do so.
There aren't any options out there at this point who could compare to him in the passing game if the Eagles wanted to look at free agency. The draft could've been an avenue to add talent, but Philadelphia didn't select a tight end in the draft.
Will the Eagles still attempt to move on from him? A To Z Sports' Kelsey Kramer predicted that won't be the case in a "way too early" 53-man roster projection.
"Tight end (3)," Kramer said. "Starter: Dallas Goedert. Backups: Grant Calacaterra, Harrison Bryant. The skinny: Rumors spread ahead of the draft that Dallas Goedert was on the trading block, but since the Eagles didn't draft another tight end, it looks like he's sticking around."
At this point, this makes sense. We have a long few months ahead still, but this makes sense right now.
