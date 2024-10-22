Eagles Predicted To Land Edge Rusher In Possible Deadline Shakeup
Could the Philadelphia Eagles look to make a big move over the next few weeks?
It certainly makes a lot of sense.
Philadelphia has won two straight games and now is 4-2 on the season and is in second place in the NFC East. The Eagles are right behind the Washington Commanders, but if they continue to play like they have out of the bye week, they should pass them soon.
The Eagles are loaded with talent, and things are trending in the right direction at the perfect time. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5. If the Eagles keep winning, they should look to add.
The Athletic put together a list of each National Football League franchise with a plan for whether or not each team should add at the deadline. The Athletic's Brooks Kubena said the Eagles should be buyers and suggested a move for an edge rusher.
"(General manager) Howie Roseman spent the team’s first two picks on players who are now starting in the secondary," Kubena said. "The Eagles dominated bad teams in two weeks of touchdown-less defense, and, within their 13 sacks in that span, free agent signee Bryce Huff had his first full one. Josh Sweat’s contract expires this year. The expectations are indeed high this season. Will the Eagles dip into its draft resources to land another edge rusher who’ll ensure their pass rush remains dangerous?
If the Eagles do want to add an edge rusher, there should be plenty of options available. Von Miller, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Josh Uche all have been mentioned as players who could be trade candidates and help another team with pass rush. Philadelphia certainly should be looking.
