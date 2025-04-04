Eagles Predicted To Land Ideal Milton Williams Replacement In NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need on their defensive line after watching Milton Williams join the New England Patriots in free agency. Could they find a replacement with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Monday Morning Quarterback's Gilberto Manzano has the Eagles doing just that in his latest mock draft. With the 32nd pick, Manzano has the defending champions selecting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
"GM Howie Roseman rarely hesitates to stock up on players for the defensive line," Manzano wrote in a piece published Thursday. "Nolen takes over for the departed Milton Williams to possibly form a dominant tandem with Jalen Carter. Nolen was inconsistent at times in college, but he has the skill set to develop into a stout playmaker. Philly knows how to develop defensive linemen."
Nolen would be a solid pick at 32nd overall. However, some experts believe better players could fall into the Eagles' laps, including Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. You also could make a case for Philly trading out of Round 1 entirely.
Thankfully, all of these questions will be answered when the NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24.
