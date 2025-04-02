Eagles Predicted To Make Big Move To Replace Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles after a need at safety now after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
Philadelphia had some safety questions heading into the 2024 season but answered them internally. The Eagles have been busy in free agency so far and there are guys still out there who could help. The NFL Draft is just weeks away so we may not see massive moves in free agency ahead of it, but there are months ahead and plenty of time to make moves.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon shared a list predicting the landing spots for the top remaining free agents. He had former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon at No. 4 on the list and predicted he will land with the Eagles.
"Why he’s one of the best available: Still just 26, the extremely versatile former third-round pick has intercepted seven passes the last two seasons combined," Gagnon said. "Why he’s still available: He’s not a superstar and he doesn’t excel at one particular thing, and see above regarding a clear safety logjam. It also doesn’t help any of these guys’ cases that a lot of teams could be waiting to see what happens in a draft with plenty of intriguing defensive backs. The latest mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department has eight DBs going off the board in Round 1.
"Where he could land: The defending champions make a ton of sense as they look to replace the departed C.J. Gardner-Johnson over the top."
He's just 26 years old and had seven interceptions over the last two years. Could he be another answer for the Eagles?
