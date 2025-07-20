Eagles Predicted To Make Surprise QB Cut
The Philadelphia Eagles have a crowded quarterback room led by Jalen Hurts.
With training camp coming up quickly, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will try to duke it out for one or two spots max on the roster behind Hurts. There isn’t much of a chance that the Eagles carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
So, who will be the odd man out if Philly only keeps three? NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro predicted that it will end up being Thompson-Robinson.
"Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Zangaro said. "The Eagles this offseason traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns, which pushed Tanner McKee up the depth chart to the No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts. Those two are locks and the rookie Kyle McCord is the favorite to be the No. 3.
"The Eagles used a sixth-round pick to take McCord out of Syracuse and he looked good this spring. The Eagles won’t just hand McCord that third job but I really like his chances to beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who came from the Browns in that Pickett trade. Out: Dorian Thompson-Robinson."
Thompson-Robinson does seem to be the odd man out heading into camp. Hurts is the starter. McKee showed flashes last year. McCord was drafted just a few months ago. Thompson-Robinson was acquired a few months ago as well, but will the Eagles keep him around? It will all come down to how things go in training camp.