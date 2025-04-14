Eagles Predicted To Make Surprising QB Selection
The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty set at quarterback right now.
Jalen Hurts is a bonafide superstar. He doesn't always get the credit he deserves, but he's a Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, and is under contract for the next four seasons. There's no quarterback drama in Philadelphia unlike some other teams.
The Eagles have some pretty solid depth behind Hurts even after trading Kenny Pickett away. Philadelphia has 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee as well as recently-acquired signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Philadelphia doesn't need to make a move at quarterback. Although this is the case, CBS Sports' Mike Renner surprisingly predicted that the Eagles will select Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 64 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"No. 64. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Jalen Milroe," Renner said.
Milroe is a talented player, but this move wouldn't make too much sense for Philadelphia. He had 16 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2024 in 13 games. There will likely be a team with a real need at quarterback that selects him higher than this. And even if another team doesn't pick him before the No. 64 pick, the Eagles have other needs to worry about.
The defensive line has some questions, the safety room is thin after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson, the tight end position is very much in question, and it wouldn't hurt to add a receiver or offensive lineman to name a few. Quarterback is the least of Philadelphia's worries.