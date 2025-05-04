Eagles Predicted To Move On From 25-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a few moves for the quarterback room already this offseason.
Philadelphia traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in a package that brought 25-year-old signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson to town. The Eagles also drafted quarterback Kyle McCord out of Syracuse after a prolific 2024 season. Now, the Eagles have four options to work with throughout the offseason in starter Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Thompson-Robinson, and McCord.
Will all four end up making the roster? FanSided's Geoffrey Knox predicted that won't end up being the case and that the Eagles will keep Hurts, McKee, and McCord and cut ties with Thompson-Robinson in a "way-too-early" 53-man roster projection.
"Quarterbacks (3)," Knox said. "Jalen Hurts (starter), Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord. This shouldn't shock anyone. Philly traded Kenny Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a draft selection, but exhausting a sixth-rounder on Kyle McCord means the ceiling for DTR is now a spot on the scout team."
This is a pretty fair idea. Thompson-Robinson has plenty of upside, but McCord has more years of control after just being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thompson-Robinson is under contract for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns while the Eagles have four years of control left. McKee showed some flashes last year and seems poised to be the backup. It wouldn't hurt to keep all four, but a roster spot likely could be used elsewhere.
It will be interesting to see how the roster battles shake out this summer.
