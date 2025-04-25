Eagles Predicted To Pair Jihaad Campbell With 'Passionate Defender'
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big addition to the defense on Thursday night.
Philadelphia traded up one spot in the first round of the National Football League Draft to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. It was a pretty great move and has been widely praised across the league already.
How will the Eagles follow up on Friday?
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner predicted that the Eagles will select Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer with the No. 64 pick on Friday night.
"No. 64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State," Baumgardner said. "A powerful, physical and highly competitive presence on the edge, Sawyer is a passionate defender and got better every year at Ohio State. Another potential defensive standout from an elite college program for the Eagles."
This feels somewhat unlikely after the Campbell pick on Thursday as there are other holes to fill now -- like safety or even tight end. While this is the case, Sawyer, would be a pretty big addition if the Eagles were to go that route. He appeared in 16 games for Ohio State in 2024 and racked up nine sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended, nine tackles for loss, and 59 total tackles.
In four years, he racked up 23 total sacks for hte Buckeyes. The Eagles do have other holes to fill, but getting Campbell and Sawyer with the team's first two picks would be a pretty good double-stack for the defense.
