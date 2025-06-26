Eagles Predicted To Quickly Cut Ties With Young QB
The Philadelphia Eagles have adjusted the quarterback room a bit this offseason.
Jalen Hurts remains the team's starter and that's not going to change anytime in the near future. Hurts is a superstar and is under contract through the 2028 season. There's a potential out in his deal after the 2027 season but he's under contract through the end of 2028.
Hurts is just 26 years old and is a Super Bowl winner with the Eagles. He isn't going anywhere.
Last year, Kenny Pickett was Hurts' backup and Tanner McKee was third string. This offseason, the Eagles traded Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that brought back 25-year-old quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles also drafted former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, there are four quarterbacks in the room with Hurts, McKee, Thompson-Robinson, and McCord.
So, who will make the final roster?
Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby shared an early 53-man roster projection for Philadelphia and predicted that the quarterback room will end up with just three people with Thompson-Robinson the odd man out.
"QB: 3," Erby said. "Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, (and) Kyle McCord- Drafted Rookie. Philadelphia drafted Kyle McCord in the sixth round, and the expectation is that he'll beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the third quarterback spot."
Thompson-Robinson is entering his third NFL season after spending the last two years in Cleveland. Over that span, he appeared in 15 total games, including five starts, and has a 1-4 record to show for it, one touchdown pass, 10 interceptions, and 187 rushing yards.
