Eagles Predicted To Re-Sign 28-Year-Old After Breakout Campaign
The Philadelphia Eagles have some tough choices to make this offseason but one idea seems like a pretty easy one.
Philadelphia signed linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year deal this offseason after a few seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was a role player for the Saints so no one really could've predicted what was going to happen with him this offseason.
Baun looked like a superstar for the Eagles throughout the regular season. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named first-team All-Pro. He followed that up with a massive game in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. He had eight tackles, one pass defended, and an interception in the win.
He's going to be a free agent this offseason and has made himself almost impossible to replace. The Eagles should do everything possible to make a reunion happen in free agency. Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson seems to agree and predicted the two sides will come together on a new deal.
"The Philadelphia Eagles defense has been plagued by poor play at off-ball linebacker in recent years," Johnson said. "That all changed with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Unfortunately, Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Wild Card Round and will miss the start of the 2025 NFL season. That makes it imperative for Philadelphia to bring Baun back. Coming off an All-Pro season, Baun will need to be one of the highest-paid linebackers, but he also proved to be the perfect fit in Vic Fangio’s defense."
This is just a hypothetical, but hopefully, it will come to fruition. Baun is a massive reason why the Eagles had the best defense in the league this season. It makes perfect sense to bring him back.
More NFL: Patriots Urged To Target Eagles $10 Million Former Pro Bowler