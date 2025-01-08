Eagles Predicted To Re-Sign Breakout Star, Pro-Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the best moves of the offseason last year.
Adding Saquon Barkley obviously springs to mind, but he actually wasn't the only game-changing move. The Eagles also signed linebacker Zack Baun and he has had a season that no one -- except clearly the Eagles' front office -- could've predicted.
Baun was more of a role player with the New Orleans Saints over the last four years but developed into a star in his first year with the Eagles. Baun was named to the Pro Bowl and has been one of the best linebackers in all of football. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, though.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted the Eagles will end up re-signing him.
"Top 2025 Free Agent Target: Re-sign LB Zach Baun," Bleacher Report said. "Milton Williams is another candidate to earn a second contract in Philadelphia, but Williams could be expensive. Baun should be cheaper given his position as an off-ball linebacker.
"The 28-year-old has revived his career this season, emerging as one of the best second-level defenders in the league. If the Eagles let Baun walk, they will have to find a productive linebacker to replace him."
Baun looks like a star and quickly has developed into a fan-favorite in his first season with the Eagles. Bringing him back should be a priority and it really wouldn't be shocking to see a deal get done.