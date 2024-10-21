Eagles Predicted To Select Elite Prospect To Learn From Lane Johnson
The 2024 National Football League season is in full swing, but it is never too early to start to take a look ahead.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a star-studded roster that has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, that will result in a deep playoff run and maybe even a trip back to the Super Bowl. It is too early to know at this point, but things are trending up for the Eagles.
Philadelphia has won each of its last two games and is looking like a real threat in the NFC. It's fun to speculate and wonder what could be on the way for Philadelphia. Bleacher Report's scouting department looks at each roster each and suggests ways to improve now, next offseason in free agency, and the upcoming draft.
This week, Bleacher Report made a very interesting prediction that the Eagles will end up selecting Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams in the upcoming draft.
"2025 NFL Draft: OT Cameron Williams, Texas," Bleacher Report said. "Lane Johnson will turn 35 this offseason and is only signed through 2026. Also, according to Over The Cap, his contract contains an out before the final year if the Eagles choose to exercise it. So, the front office might want to start thinking about a succession plan, and the Longhorn could be a good developmental project...
"But he has shaky footwork and balance at the top of the QB's drop that will require a quick-trigger QB and help on an island," B/R's offensive line scout Brandon Thorn said. "Williams' upside may be highest at guard, but in a RPO/PAP-based pass game can stick at tackle in the NFL."
Johnson is a five-time Pro Bowler and certainly could do a good job taking a young player under his wing. Could Williams end up being a solution for the Eagles next offseason to add more to the offensive line?
