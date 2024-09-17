Eagles Predicted To Sign Standout Falcons Starter To Add Needed Boost
The 2024 National Football League regular season is in full swing.
Week 2 officially is behind us, and now Week 3 is here. The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 on the young season and have plenty of upside, but they already are dealing with some important injuries. Philadephia can make some noise this season, but even it has some weaknesses.
Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of the Eagles' "biggest weaknesses" right now with solutions to fix them in free agency right now, next offseason, and in the National Football League Draft. Bleacher Report mentioned Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lorenzo Carter as a fit next offseason in free agency.
"2025 Free Agency: EDGE Lorenzo Carter, Atlanta Falcons," Bleacher Report said. "Brandon Graham, who turns 37 in April, told reporters at the beginning of training camp that this will be his last season. Howie Roseman will be looking for someone to fill Graham's role as an edge rusher off the bench.
"Carter would be a decent option to replace the longtime Eagle, as the current Falcon has 23.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits. Also, he shouldn't break the bank in free agency, which is good for an organization that's projected to have about $7.2 million of cap space to begin the offseason, per Over The Cap."
Carter has five tackles on the season so far and will be a hot commodity next offseason. Philadelphia could use some help on the edge, but it's too early to make a prediction like this.
