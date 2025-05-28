Eagles Predicted To Snap 21-Year Historic Streak
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly were the best team in the NFC East in 2024.
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl after finishing atop the NFC East standings with a 14-3 record. The Washington Commanders finished in second place in the division with a 12-5 record. The NFC East arguably is the most competitive division in football and actually hasn't had a repeat champion since 2004. This is the longest streak without a back-to-back division winner in NFL history, per FOX Sports.
"In NFL lore, perhaps no division lurks quite as large as the NFC East," FOX Sports said. "Dating back to 1967, the NFC East division features competitive matchups and, of course, America's team. In fact, no team in the NFC East has repeated as a champion in back-to-back years since 2004 - the longest streak in NFL history. Check out the complete list of NFC East champions including year, team and record."
While this is the case, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr shared a "bold prediction" that the streak will snap in 2025.
"No. 69. The Philadelphia Eagles will win the NFC East," Orr said. "As you could have probably gleaned from my prediction that the Eagles will return to the Super Bowl, I don’t think there was enough of a gap closure between this team and the rest of the division. There also wasn’t enough of a gap closure between this team and the rest of the NFC. The Eagles are also going to see another year’s improvement from young stars such as Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean."
The trend in the NFC East is pretty surprising, but Philadelphia has the talent to break it. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have both gotten better, but still aren't better than the Eagles on paper yet.
More NFL: Eagles 'Bold Prediction' Involves Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham