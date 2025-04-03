Eagles Predicted To Steal Top 10 Prospect With 32nd Pick In NFL Draft
Many consider Jihaad Campbell the best linebacker available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a top 10 prospect on many big boards, including Daniel Jeremiah's.
So, there's no way he'll be available when the Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock at 32nd overall, right?
Well, not so fast. In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates has the Eagles landing Campbell at the end of Round 1.
"It hurts me to see Campbell have to wait this long; he's the final prospect on the board who ranks in my top 25," Yates wrote in a piece published Wednesday. "But after recent left shoulder surgery, his health outlook for the start of his career is less clear. But this would be a classic example of the Eagles pouncing on a talented player who fell due to circumstance. Philly struck gold with a no-risk signing of Zack Baun last offseason, and the idea of a linebacker trio eventually composed of Baun, Nakobe Dean (knee) and Campbell is exciting. Campbell had 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception last season."
The Eagles and their fans surely would thrilled to see Campbell slip that far. We still have a hard time seeing it, though.
In fact, it feels far more likely that Philly trades out of the first round entirely.
