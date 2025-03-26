Eagles Predicted To Strike Gold With Young Star
We are about one month from the National Football League Draft kicking off.
The NFL Draft will begin on April 24th from Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Eagles just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and therefore they will make their first selection with the No. 32 pick in the draft unless there is some sort of trade.
There's been a lot of chatter recently about the possibility of the team adding to the trenches in the NFL Draft, but CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso predicted otherwise and projected the Eagles to select Missouri receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 32 pick.
"Burden is clearly talented, and he's young," Trapasso said. "The Eagles don't have a drastic need at receiver, so Burden can slowly work his way into a prominent role in Philadelphia."
If Burden is available at No. 32 and the Eagles land him, that would be a great way to add more offense. CBS Sports currently has Burden ranked as the No. 13 overall prospects and the second-best receiver in this draft class. He had 676 receiving yards in 2024 but was even better in 2023 with 1,212 yards across 13 games.
The Eagles already have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith with the team. They are arguably the best receiving duo in football. Jahan Dotson currently is slotted as the team's No. 3 receiver. Adding another pass-catcher makes sense because there isn't much depth behind these three. If they somehow could get Burden, that would absolutely guarantee the Eagles to have the best receiver room in football.
More NFL: NFL Writer Proposes Eagles-Chargers Blockbuster With Fan-Favorite